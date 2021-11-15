New labour laws will come into effect in February 2022 in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) has announced that new labour laws will come into effect in February next year. The ministry announced the Federal Decree Law No. 33 about the regulation of labour relations on Monday.

The new laws will relate to different work categories, including flexible work, part-time, freelance, and condensed working hours. The new laws were adopted considering the latest market changes that have come about as a result of advancements in technology and Covid-19 pandemic situation.