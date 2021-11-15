Oneplus 10 may look like Oppo Reno 7 Pro; leak suggests

Leading Chinese mobile manufacturer Oneplus’ new phone OnePlus 10 is said to be identical to Oppo Reno 7 Pro. The Reno 7 Pro has been leaked a few times in the past, even though it is yet to be released along with the Reno 7 and Reno 7 SE. The OnePlus 10 is expected to be released with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Earlier this week, some claimed renders showed the appearance of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Tipster Debayan Roy released a live image of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro on Twitter, alleging that it is identical to the OnePlus 10. This means that the new OnePlus phone will include a hole-punch display and narrow bezels, which are expected to be included in the Reno 7 Pro.

OnePlus 10 from Front ? !! pic.twitter.com/UQI2Nweloi — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) November 11, 2021

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is said to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. A 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor is also expected on the front of the phone.

It’s unknown whether the OnePlus 10’s rear side will be identical to that of the Reno 7 Pro. However, based on previous OnePlus flagships’ aesthetics and designs, the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro are likely to share the same aesthetics and design. The phone appears to have a square-shaped camera arrangement on the back. It will also sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to reports. OnePlus has not released any information on the two variants.