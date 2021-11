Hyderabad: Telangana police seized 1,240 kg of marijuana worth Rs 2 crore. The drug that was smuggled to Mumbai was seized by Rachakonda police Commissionerate on Monday.

After getting specific information, the Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Commissionerate intercepted vehicles in which the marijuana was being transported. Three people have been arrested in this connection.