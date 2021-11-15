Renowned Hindi novelist Mannu Bhandari passes away

New Delhi: Renowned Hindi novelist Mannu Bhandari passed away on Monday at the age of 90, due to age-related ailments. She had recently developed an infection in her body and was admitted at the Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Gurgaon for the past one week .

Bhandari was born in 1931 in Bhanpura in Madhya Pradesh. She was the wife of late Hindi fiction writer Rajendra Yadav, a pioneer of the Hindi literary movement ‘Nayi Kahani’. She is widely known for her novels ‘Aapki Banti’ and ‘Mahabhoj’. Her famous novel ‘Yahi Sach Hai’ was adapted into a movie ‘Rajnigandha’ in 1974. It had won several Filmfare Awards in 1975, including the best movie honour.

Bhandari is survived by her daughter Rachana Yadav.