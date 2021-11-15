Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specs leaked; Hole punch display, Quad camera; Read on

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung is yet to announce their new budget smartphone, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in the A-series line up, but multiple renders of the device have already surfaced on the internet. In the leaked pictures, the next Samsung A-series smartphone is spotted with a quad-camera configuration on the back. The phone is likely to be released in two colours in January 2021, and some of its specifications have been leaked. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G smartphone is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and 4G smartphones that were released earlier this year.

In conjunction with 91Mobiles, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) provided Samsung Galaxy A33 5G renders. The handset is shown in Black and White colour variants in the leaked renders. In the pictures, the next Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is spotted with a 6.4-inch Infinity-U hole-punch display. A full-HD+ Super AMOLED display is expected on the phone. The power button and volume rocker are located on the phone’s left spine. A microphone, a speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port can also be found on the bottom.

According to leaked renders, the Samsung phone will include a quad back camera system encased in a rectangular camera module.