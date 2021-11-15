Senior diplomat Vinay Kumar appointed as India’s next ambassador to Myanmar

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) notified on Monday that senior diplomat Vinay Kumar has been appointed as India’s next ambassador to Myanmar. Kumar, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as the additional secretary at the MEA’s headquarters in Delhi.

Vinay Kumar will succeed Saurabh Kumar, who has been serving as the Indian envoy to Myanmar since January 2019. ‘He is expected to take up the assignment shortly’, the MEA said in a brief official statement. Myanmar is one of India’s strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.