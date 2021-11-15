Sporjo to be the official partner for Kerala Blasters for upcoming ISL season

Panaji: Sporjo, India’s first online sports assessment, up-skilling, training and employability company, has been announced as the Official Recruitment Partner for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL) by Kerala Blasters FC. Kerala Blasters will be facing ATK Mohun Bagan in the inaugural match of the eighth season of the ISL on November 19 at the Fatroda stadium.

‘We are delighted to welcome a young and dynamic brand like Sporjo to the KBFC family. They bring in a synergy that is in line with the guiding principles of KBFC as an ambitious football club with a passionate and young fan base. Together, we hope to make great strides in empowering more people to understand and pursue the various opportunities in the sports ecosystem’, Nikhil Bhardwaj, Director, Kerala Blasters FC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, G Srinivasan, CEO, Sporjo said, ‘We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Kerala Blasters FC. I have no doubt that our combined passion for football and sport will enable us to create a partnership that will resonate with the fans and help us provide optimal value to the fantastic fan base that Kerala boasts of’.