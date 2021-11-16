13-year-old Hyderabadi girl scales Mount Kilimanjaro, highest mountain peak in Africa

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl, Muriki Pulakita Hasvi from Hyderabad, Telangana had recently scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain peak in Africa.

‘It was an adventurous experience, Mount Kilimanjaro is such a mountain peak where you can experience all the weather conditions and I too went through it ‘Hasvi expressed her happiness to ANI.

Telangana: A 13-year-old girl, Muriki Pulakita Hasvi from Hyderabad recently scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa "I got to know about mountaineering through a movie. My future goal is to get to the top of all 7 summits across the world," said Hasvi Pulakita pic.twitter.com/UWWDXkDgwT — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

She explained that the preparation for this mountaineering had started months back, right after the Everest base camp that was held this year. ‘After doing base camp I realised that I wanted to complete all the seven summits, and started my preparation then and there. What I learnt from all this is that for mountaineering, you have to be mentally strong, so I used to do all kinds of activities like Yoga and Meditation to keep myself mentally fit’, she added.

Also read: Telangana village bags UNWTO’s prestigious ‘best tourism village’ award

Speaking about her future goals, Hasvi said that she wanted to climb all the seven summits before 2024, and for that she had already made all plans. ‘My message to all young generations is not to ask them to choose Mountaineering, but to tell them to conquer their mountain in their lives’, Hasvi added.