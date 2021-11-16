Former governor of New Mexico rescues American from Myanmar prison

On Monday, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson assisted in the release of American journalist Danny Fenster from a Myanmar prison, the latest in Richardson’s lengthy history of dealing with notorious dictators.

On Monday, the 74-year-old American diplomat-turned-freelance fixer shared a photo on Twitter of himself with his arm around Fenster at the bottom of the steps of a jet that flew them out of the country.

The release was applauded by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and gave relief to Fenster’s family in Detroit. The release was a result of Richardson’s visit to Myanmar to meet junta leader Min Aung Hlaing this month. Richardson is one of the few Westerners to do so since junta seized control of Myanmar in February.