Air pollution: Delhi Govt presents three proposals to air quality management panel

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday presented three proposals to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for battling air pollution in the city. As the level of pollution in Delhi remains to be at an alarming level, on the orders of the Supreme Court, the Commission held a meeting today with officials of states including Delhi regarding this issue.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed media that the Delhi Government has given three proposals in today’s meeting. ‘We have given three proposals. Firstly, work from home should be implemented everywhere in NCR including Delhi. Secondly, construction activities should also be stopped in the entire NCR and finally, industries should be closed, so that pollution level in the entire NCR including Delhi will be controlled. Other states also have put their suggestions before the commission. We are waiting for the minutes of the meeting’, Rai said.

The Environment Minister also questioned the data presented by the Union government in the Top Court regarding the share of stubble in pollution. ‘Yesterday there was a debate throughout the day over the contribution of stubble burning in air pollution. There are two facts in the affidavit filed by the Centre in the Supreme Court. One states that the share of stubble in pollution is 4-10% and the other says that it is 35-40%’. The Delhi Minister requested to clarify it according to the data, because without making that clear, there will be problems in formulating a strategy.

Gopal Rai added that continuous steps are being taken by the Delhi government regarding the air pollution. He noted that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, all construction activities and school, institutions etc will be closed from tomorrow. Instructions for work from home have been provided for both Government and private organisations.

Also read: Telangana village bags UNWTO’s prestigious ‘best tourism village’ award

‘To control vehicle pollution in Delhi, ‘red light on, vehicle off’ campaign is running from October 18-November 18. It is being extended for another 15 days. This will be its second phase. Two and a half thousand civil defence volunteers will continue to work. This campaign is being run in two shifts from 8 am to 8 pm’, he added. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi today was logged at 396 as it still remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category for the third consecutive day.