Android 12 based One UI 4 is out!!! Available for Galaxy S21 Phones

Samsung released Android 12 based One UI 4 for the Galaxy S21 family of smartphones, which includes the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The update would, according to the company, provide customers with more customisation options, privacy features, and an overall ‘elevated mobile experience.’ The upgrade is based on Android 12 and will be available in the coming months for more smartphone types. A firmware upgrade for the Galaxy Watch series of smartwatches was also released by the South Korean company.

The new update will soon be hit on older Galaxy S (Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 series), Galaxy Note (Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 10 series), Galaxy Z, Galaxy A, and Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets, according to Samsung. ‘We are committed to providing the finest mobile experiences to everyone as quickly as possible,’ said Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team at Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Communications Business.

In September, Samsung announced a public beta of the One UI 4 upgrade for Android 12, which included new themes, colour palettes, and privacy options. The stable version now includes a new set of Color Palettes that allow users to customise the appearance and feel of the home screen icons, menu, button, and backdrop. On the keyboard, it gets new widgets as well as a larger selection of emojis, GIFs, and stickers. Alerts, when an app tries to access the camera or microphone, are included in Samsung One UI 4, as well as a new privacy dashboard with settings and controls for easy monitoring. Third-party apps and services now have seamless support as well.