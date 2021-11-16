Anyone can shoot a movie on iPhone now! What is Apple’s cinematic mode? Read on:

Apple launched their new 13 series iPhones earlier this year. Since its launch, the company has been criticised for not going in for any innovative changes in comparison to iPhone 12 series. The main change in the new iPhone Pro models is that the depth of field can be changed after the video is shot. This way, you can focus on one person only if there are two people in the frame. You can also shift the focus from one person to another. Keep in mind that these are all things that can be done after a shoot. It’s the same feature seen on the 2012 Lytro camera. Lytro’s motto was ‘Take photos now and focus anywhere’. It can be said that the light and field concept of Litro has been introduced in Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro models as well. But they focused on the photos taken on the same day. However, those who buy the iPhone 13 Pro models can carry a Lytro camera in their pocket.

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max cameras use a ‘stereo disparity’ technology to create a depth map through wide and ultra-wide cameras. It then takes advantage of this and converts the footage to the depth required by the user. In this way, the person standing in front and behind a scene can be focused or out of focus after filming. These new phones also use slightly larger sensors than the iPhone 12 series phones, which naturally benefit from a lower depth mapping. However, with depth mapping, the background can be made more obscure in portrait modethan in the previous models. It can be seen that such obscure images are now gaining more acceptance on social media and elsewhere.

John Mansari, Apple’s human interface designer, claims that the cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro models can intelligently predict when someone will enter the scene. It is hoped that this will include additional information provided by the ultra-wide camera. Anyway, this has been the greatest update to the iPhone cameras in recent years.