Apple AirPods 3 to be priced under Rs 20,000

Apple’s AirPods have played a significant technological and cultural role in the personal audio market. While truly wireless headphones existed before the release of Apple’s first-generation AirPods in late 2016, the company’s offering unquestionably popularised the design. Many companies have jumped into the new product market as a result of Airpods’ popularity, drawing inspiration from its unique design. While several brands now offer genuine wireless choices, the AirPods continue to stand out for their instantly recognisable design and aesthetics.

Apple recently launched the AirPods (3rd Gen), priced at Rs. 18,500 in India. Although this headset is the successor to the original AirPods, it features a completely reworked design that is very similar to that of the Rs. 24,900 AirPods Pro. However, it lacks some of the features that set the company’s flagship headset apart.

