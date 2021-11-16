GCam’s latest update brings Pixel 6 features to older Pixel phones

The Google Camera app is getting an update that adds some new Pixel 6 camera functionality to previous Pixel phones. Visual modifications to the app’s main screen, manual exposure adjustments, and a timer light are among the items under discussion.

The inclusion of a timer light toggle is the most significant feature in the Google Camera 8.4 upgrade. The rear camera LED flashes during the timed countdown when this function is enabled. This option may be found in Google Camera’s Advanced -> Timer light settings.

Google has also introduced a new ‘Manual Controls’ section to Settings, which allows users to set or disable exposure controls from the camera viewfinder. Apart from that, the camera interface has a cogwheel icon that indicates that swiping down will provide you access to Google Camera settings.

On older Pixel phones, Google is progressively sending out the Google Camera 8.4.200.406250151.12 update. According to 9to5Google, sideloading the software works on the Pixel 5 and 4a. If you have a Pixel 5 or 4a, you may get the update right now through APKMirror. For those with other Pixel phones, waiting for Google to release the update appears to be the best option. You can also check the Google Play Store to see if the update is available for your device.