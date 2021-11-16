Goa Police to step up vigilance across state ahead of tourism season

The Goa Police Department has decided to increase vigilance throughout the state, particularly to prevent harassment of domestic and foreign visitors, according to a statement released by the department on Monday.

As a result of the decrease of Covid-19 instances in the state, procedures have been relaxed and visitors have been flocking to the Goa beaches. North Goa Superintendent of Police (SP) Shobhit Saxena said: ‘The Goa police have begun booking miscreants and touts who are involved in targeting and cheating tourists’.

He stated that police have been deployed around Goa beaches to investigate and assist visitors who have complained of harassment. Saxena also added that the police are closely monitoring foreigners who are unlawfully residing in Goa. ‘We have also conducted a full foreigner survey to see who are staying here illegally. We are trying to identify them and take action against them. Moreover, there is a surge in the number of foreigners booked under the NDPS Act’, the SP said.