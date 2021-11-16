India purchases Rs 21,000 crore worth ‘killer’ drones from US

A high-level meeting of the country’s defense chiefs will discuss the purchase of 30 US-made Predator drones for the three forces. According to government sources, the high-level meeting will discuss the purchase of these drones worth Rs 21,000 crore at a meeting to be chaired by the Defense Secretary. Each of the three forces will receive 10 drones.

If the acquisition is approved at this meeting, it will be handed over to the Defense Acquisition Council, headed by the Ministry of Defense. It will be sent to the Cabinet Committee on Security for final approval before the agreement is signed.

The US Congress had earlier approved the sale of 30 Predator drones to India. The agreement was reached during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States. The United States has provided India with information and documents related to this. But there are discussions going on about the price now.

This is the first time that a Predator drone has been delivered by the United States outside of NATO countries. The first talks about giving Predator to India took place during the tenure of former US President Barack Obama. Predator Audron is a major contributor to the Indian defence sector. All 30 drones will be built by General Atomics.

Predator drones called the MQ-9 Reaper are capable of carrying weapons. This unmanned aircraft can be used to bomb cities and villages in border countries. Predator drones can sit in New Delhi and control where to attack Pakistani cities. The United States has used such drones to launch attacks against the Taliban and terrorists in Pakistan’s border areas.

Apart from Pakistan, India can also use the drone service to strengthen security at Chinese border areas. India is one of the largest buyers of arms from the United States.

Predator drones can fly continuously for about 27 hours. It can fly up to 50,000 feet and carry up to 1,746 kilograms of ammunition. The drone was built by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for the U.S. Army. Predator drones are used by the Italian, French and Spanish air forces. In addition, the Predator is used by the US Air Force and NASA.