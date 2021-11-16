Manushi Chhillar starrer ‘Prithviraj’ to release in January, official teaser out

Actor Akshay Kumar revealed the teaser for his next historical film ‘Prithviraj’ on Monday, saying that the film is a tribute to Prithviraj Chauhan’s unrivalled valour and fortitude. Prithviraj will be released worldwide on January 21, 2022.

The film is based on the life and bravery of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is portraying a brave warrior who resisted the cruel invader Muhammad of Ghor bravely.

‘The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life’, Akshay said.

Debutant Manushi Chhillar plays the role of Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita and her launch is unquestionably one of the most anticipated debuts of 2022.

‘Prithviraj,’ produced by Yash Raj Films, is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.