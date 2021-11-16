Mohanlal pays tribute to Yesudas for completing 60 years as playback singer

The Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was among scores of music fans who greeted and wished K.J. Yesudas on the occasion of the latter’s 60th anniversary as a playback singer.

The actor went beyond just wishing the legendary musician and posted a video of himself singing some of Yesudas’ songs from his films as a tribute to him. Taking to Twitter, Mohanlal posted a video link from youtube titled ‘Kalpadukal: A humble tribute to Dasettan’s 60th year in music’ and said: ‘Here goes ‘Kalpadukal’ along with my most sincere wishes on the continued legendary journey of yours’.

Here goes 'Kalpadukal' along with my most sincere wishes on this continued legendary journey of yours, dear Dasetta! #Yesudas https://t.co/DgyTY7U9Ti — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 13, 2021

Earlier on Saturday, Mohanlal added a handwritten letter on Twitter with the caption, ‘A humble tribute I present to our dear Dasettan the living legend, as he crosses 60 golden years of singing in the music industry! Stay tuned for a surprise that drops at 12:00 AM! (14-11-2021)’.

A humble tribute I present to our dear Dasettan the living legend, as he crosses 60 golden years of singing in the music industry!

Stay tuned for a surprise that drops at 12:00 AM! (14-11-2021) pic.twitter.com/N7pqcK0Jgv — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 13, 2021

In a video tribute to Yesudas, Mohanlal described the talented singer as a ‘Manasa Guru’ and said that he would watch many of Yesudas’ concerts on VHS tapes, not to sing or mimic him, but to study his body language and facial emotions while singing a song.

Also Read: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Bharat Dynamics’ Rs 400 crore project

Mohanlal further said that such teachings had aided him in films like ‘Bharatham’ and ‘His Highness Abdullah’ and if people praised him for his work in these films, the credit must go to Yesudas.