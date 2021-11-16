Pixel 6, 6 Pro Ghost calling; Bug fix here

The ghost calling bug that was discovered earlier this month has been fixed on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google Assistant on the new Pixel phones was making random phone calls as a result of the bug. Google has released an update to the preloaded Google app for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to remedy the bug. It was released as part of the latest Google app (version 12.43.18 and later), which can be downloaded from Google Play. You can also sideload the new Google app by using APKMirror to download its APK file.

Shortly after the debut of the new phones, the ghost calling bug began to affect some Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users. Even while their Pixel phones were not in use, some reported receiving random calls to their contacts. Due to mishearing sounds that trigger the hotword ‘Hey Google,’ followed by the order to initiate calls to phone contacts, Google Assistant was discovered to be the culprit behind the ghost calls.

Some users reported that the issue could be manually solved by removing the ‘Assistant answers on lock screen’ option. However, unless the phone is unlocked, Google Assistant becomes unresponsive.