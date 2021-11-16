Russian Minister confirms success of ‘anti-satellite system’

Moscow: Russian Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu stated that the country has successfully tested an anti-satellite system on Tuesday, hitting an inoperative Russian satellite.

‘We have really successfully tested a promising system. It has hit an old satellite precisely’, Shoigu revealed while talking to journalists at the Western Military District in the Voronezh region. The Russian Defence Minister further revealed that the pieces of the old Russian satellite- Tselina-D, which was smashed during the test, do not pose any threat to the International Space Station (ISS) or other space assets.

Quoting Russian Government sources, the news agency Sputnik reported that the US is aware of the fact that the fragments of the old Russian satellite will not hamper ISS or other objects in the space, given the test’s timing and orbital parameters. It added that the satellite’s fragments have been added to the main catalogue of the Russian space control system and will be tracked until they cease to exist.