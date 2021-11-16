S-400 arrives in India for air defense? Russia says supply has begun

The Russian-made anti-aircraft S-400 will soon be deployed in India. Russia has announced that it has begun supplying India with the S-400 anti-aircraft missile. Earlier, it was reported that the S-400 would be delivered to India by the end of this year. Dmitry Shugev, director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Co-operation (FSMTC), said the delivery of the S-400 had begun as scheduled.

Hundreds of Air Force (IAF) personnel have already arrived in Russia for training on the S-400 Triumph air defence system. Under the agreement, the two countries will hand over the first unit of the S-400 later this year.

Construction of S-400 units to be delivered to India is in the final stages. The S-400 under construction is undergoing various tests. The ability to operate in the plains, deserts and mountains to suit Indian needs is also being tested. Experiments include high dust and the ability to withstand a variety of weather conditions.

News agency ANI reported acquaintances as saying that the air defence system had begun to arrive in India. They added that the S-400 would initially be deployed along the western border of the country, which could face threats from both sides of the Pakistan-China border. China has already deployed two S-400 squadrons at Tibet’s Engari Gargunza and Ninechi Air Base in Ladakh and across Arunachal Pradesh.