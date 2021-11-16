Statue of Nathuram Godse vandalised by Congress in Gujarat

Jamnagar Congress Chief Digubha Jadeja and his companions on Tuesday, vandalised a Nathuram Godse monument placed by the Hindu Sena.

On Tuesday morning, the Congress leader arrived at the spot and dismantled the statue. The party workers wrapped a saffron strap around it while smashing the statue of Nathuram Godse.

In August, the Hindu Sena declared its intention to erect a monument of Nathuram Godse in Jamnagar. However, as local officials refused to provide room, the organisation constructed it near the Hanuman ashram, chanting ‘Nathuram Godse amar rahe’.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Mahasabha has announced that soil from Haryana’s Ambala Central Jail, where the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi was hanged to death in 1949, will be used to create a statue of Nathuram Godse. The right-wing group made the remarks on the anniversary of Godse’s death on Monday.

‘The Mahasabha activists last week brought the soil from the Ambala jail, where Godse and Narayan Apte were executed. This soil will be used to make the statues of Godse and Apte and they will be installed at the Mahasabha’s office in Gwalior’, Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Dr Jaiveer Bharadwaj said.