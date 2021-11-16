Will China weaponize this strange object in space? US raises concern

China has launched the Shijiang 21 satellite with the declared goal of capturing and destroying space debris. However, the United States has repeatedly expressed concern about the satellite. The United States has accused China of launching Shijiang 21 to capture and destroy enemy satellites. The U.S. is concerned about the unusual material that is part of Shijian 21.

The U.S. space agency has already announced its concerns about Shijian 21, which was launched by China on October 23. The suspicion is based on the Apogee Kick Motor (AKM) component that helps the satellites make the final push to reach a fixed orbit. At the same time, many countries, including the United States, are concerned that it could be used to capture and deactivate other satellites. The United States believes that such moves by China would undermine their dominance in space.

Shijian 21 was launched on a Long March 3B rocket. The launch took place at 9.27 am Chinese time on October 23 from the Shichang Satellite Launch Center. The Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation explained that the mission of their satellite was to remove debris from space. The Chinese space agency has said that Shijian 23 will carry out experiments to make this a reality.

In 2016, China launched its first space debris mission. China’s initial explanation was that the satellite, Shijian 17, was being launched with a communications mission. In April, Air Force General James Dickinson, commander of the U.S. Space Command, told Congress that China was trying to become a space power by acquiring the capability to attack other countries’ satellites and that launching satellites such as Shijian 21 was part of this.

At the same time, China reiterates that its objectives are transparent and peaceful. China says the goal of satellites such as Shijian 21 is to capture man-made debris in space and reduce the risk. The Earth’s orbit contains more than 20,000 man – made spacecraft travelling at a speed of 24,000 kilometres per hour. These are expected to pose a challenge to satellites and extraterrestrial missions in the future.