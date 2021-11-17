DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUSLatest NewselectionsNEWSmembers and peopleInternationalPoliticsArticle

Biden bans Nicaraguans from entering US

Nov 17, 2021, 08:54 am IST

President Joe Biden issued a wide proclamation on Tuesday, that banned officials of the Nicaraguan government from entering the United States. The action was in response to an election that took place in Nicaragua that the Washington claims was manipulated in favour of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. Ortega was re-elected to a fourth consecutive term as President.

Biden’s travel ban covered all ‘elected officials’ in Nicaragua, including Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as well as security forces, judges, mayors and anyone perceived as undermining democracy in the Central American country.

Biden’s directive came just a day after the US, UK, and Canada placed targeted penalties on Nicaraguan officials in a coordinated response to the November 7 election, which many countries have condemned as a farce.

Tags
shortlink
Nov 17, 2021, 08:54 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button