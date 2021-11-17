BMW launches 220i M Sport Black Shadow edition in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: BMW India launched its 2 Series Gran Coupé Black Shadow edition in India. The new luxury car is powered with a 2.0-litre BMW TwinPower turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. The engine is mated with a seven-speed Steptronic automatic transmission that comes with paddle shifters. The engine is capable of producing 190 hp of power and 280 Nm of torque between 1,350-4,600 rpm. The car is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds.

The other features include BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 3D navigation, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, 10.25-inch control display a high-gloss black mesh pattern M front grille, black wing mirrors, sporty high gloss rear spoiler and black chrome tailpipe tips.

Also Read: Honda launches Grazia125 Repsol Team Edition in India: Know the features and price

The car is priced at 43.50 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Black Shadow edition is available in two colour options – Alpine White (non-metallic) and Black Sapphire (metallic). The upholstery colour options are Sensatec Oyster, Black and Sensatec Black.