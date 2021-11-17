Honda launches Grazia125 Repsol Team Edition in India: Know the features and price

New Delhi: The popular motorcycle brand in the country, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has launched the Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition in India.

The new limited-edition scooter is powered with a 124 cc four-stroke, air-cooled engine gets Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI). The engine has advanced features like smart power (eSP) and Idling Stop System. The engine is capable of producing 8.14 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is mated with continuous variable transmission (CVT) unit.

The other features include LED headlamp, multi-function switch, integrated passing switch, side-stand indicator with engine-cut off, intelligent instrument display, 3-step adjustable rear suspension and front telescopic suspension.

The scooter is available in two variants – drum and disc. The drum model is priced at Rs 77,813 and the disc variant costs Rs 85,138.