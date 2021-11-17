Centre allows airlines to provide meals, magazines on all domestic flights

The Union ministry of civil aviation on Tuesday said that all domestic flights will henceforth be served meals. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, airlines had been prohibited from April this year, from serving meals on flights with less than two hours.

‘The airlines, operating flights on domestic sectors may provide meal services on board, without restriction on duration of the flight’, the ministry’s order said.

According to the order, in addition to food services, the ministry has allowed the distribution of periodicals and other reading materials to passengers to resume. According to reports, the ministry took the decision to restart food services and magazines since the Covid caseload has fallen as a result of the implementation of an appropriate Covid behaviour policy.

The notification came a few days after the Union ministry of health and family welfare advised the civil aviation ministry on Saturday (November 13) that meals can be given on planes with a trip length of fewer than two hours.

During the second wave of Covid-19 infections in the country, the prohibition on serving meals on flights of less than two hours was introduced in April of this year. Food was allowed on aircraft with a voyage length of more than two hours, but only if the tray, plates, and cutlery were all disposable and none were reused.

Tea, coffee, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages were also only allowed in disposable cans and bottles. After each meal or beverage provided, all crew members on the flight were requested to put on a new pair of gloves.

The government has already approved the airlines to offer meals under specific conditions in August 2020. ‘Airlines may serve pre-packed snacks/meals/pre-packed beverages on domestic flights depending on the duration of flight’, the ministry had said.