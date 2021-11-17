Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged lower against the US dollar in the forex market. The muted opening of the Indian share market and strengthening of the US dollar weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened on a weak note at 74.51 against the US dollar, registering a loss of 14 paise from its previous close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee had closed at 74.37 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price edges higher

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.16% to 96.06.