Jai Bhim: Armed cops deployed outside Actor Suriya’s residence after threat calls

Chennai: Armed security personnel have been deployed at the residence of Tamil Actor Suriya at his T Nagar residence in Chennai, on Wednesday, following a threat call by Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Mayiladuthurai district secretary Palanisamy for allegedly ‘tarnishing’ the reputation of Vanniyar community in his recent movie ‘Jai Bhim’.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu police also booked Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionary Palanisamy who allegedly announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for attacking the actor. According to the police officials, Palanisamy is booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Monday, the Vanniyar Sangam had issued a legal notice claiming Rs 5 crore in damages and a public apology, in the notice issued to 2D Entertainment, Suriya Sivakumar and his wife Jyothika, director-screenwriter T.J. Gnanavel and Amazon, the streaming platform, for allegedly depicting the Vanniyar community in a ‘wrongful’ manner.