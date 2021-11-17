Maharashtra: 4 arrested for posing as cow vigilantes and robbing villagers

Palghar: Four men were arrested for allegedly robbing some villagers by posing as cow vigilantes in Palghar district of Maharashtra, on Wednesday.

Police officials said that the incident occured at Gemyachi Met village in tribal-dominated Mokhada tehsil on Friday night. The complainants were returning after purchasing cattle for breeding purposes when the accused men allegedly stopped them claiming to be ‘Gau-rakshak’ (cow vigilantes) and robbed them of Rs 20,000. The accused Waman Gavari, Rajani Budhar, Avinash Bhoye and Nagesh Dhondmare were arrested under IPC section 395 (dacoity) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a group of villagers conducted a sit-in protest outside the Mokhada police station on Tuesday, alleging that police were in cahoots with such people and extorted money. The sit-in was led by Seeta Ghatal and Vijay Jadhav, leaders of a local outfit named Shramajivi Sanghatana.