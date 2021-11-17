Microsoft launches Surface Go 3 tablet in India: Know specifications and price

Mumbai: Microsoft launched its latest two-in-one tablet, Microsoft Surface Go 3 in India. The pre-booking can be done via Amazon India. It will go on sale in the country via Amazon India starting November 23.

The tablet comes with a 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with an aspect ratio of 3:2. It is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor. The processor is mated with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC or 128GB SSD storage options. The operating software is Windows 11.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset; spotted on Geekbench

The new tab is backed by a 2.65Wh Lithium-ion battery, which offers up to 11 hours of battery life. It also features support for LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity options and a Microsoft Surface Pen stylus.

The tablet is available in 4 variants. The 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC memory is priced at Rs 47,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage variant costs INR 57,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage variant is priced at Rs 62,999.