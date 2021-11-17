New face, new era: Dravid-Rohit partnership begins with today’s match

Team India is all set for a facelift to begin a new era. Rahul Dravid will head the coaching staff and Rohit Sharma will head the team. Fans are eagerly awaiting the duo’s debut in the first Twenty20 match against New Zealand today.

Ravi Shastri as a coach faced a lot of criticism for his style and attitude. But if you look at the list of achievements that Shastri has carved out as a coach, ‘not in the look. It’s at work ‘. Under Shastri, India played 46 Tests and won 28 of them. Shastri has managed to maintain a winning percentage of over 50 in both ODIs and Twenty20s. During Shastri’s tenure, India won the Test series twice in Australia.

On the other hand, Rahul Dravid will be coaching the senior team with experience working with the Under-19 team and the India A team. His only previous experience as a senior team coach was his tour of Sri Lanka with the Indian B team (India lost the series 1–2). Shastri was a spokesman for aggressive cricket as a cricketer and coach. There can be significant setbacks when the team gets into the hands of the forbearing Dravid.

With the ODI and Twenty20 World Cups looming on the horizon, the selectors have been moved to select Rohit Sharma as their captain, thanks to the Mumbai Indians’ five trophies in the IPL. Rohit, who has led Team India 19 times in Twenty20 matches, has won 15 of them.