Oil pipeline explodes in Iran

Tehran: An oil pipeline exploded in Southern Iran. No casualties or injuries were reported. Preliminary investigation by authorities suggested that corrosion and partial leakage of the line caused the explosion. Small tremors were felt in the area following the explosion.

The authorities said that no damage was reported in the villages surrounding the Maroon Oil and Gas Production Company.

In June, a massive fire broke out at the oil refinery in Tehran. Last year, a series of blasts and explosions were reported at Iranian oil pipelines.