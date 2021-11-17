Ola aims big; plans to produce cheapest EV

Ola Electric, which has moved from cab aggregator to EV manufacturing, Bhavish Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Ola Electric, said on Twitter that it would begin the development of electric motorcycles and affordable electric scooters by next year. Agarwal announced a timeline to expand its reach to electric bikes and affordable electric scooters.

In early September, Ola Electric raised $ 200 million (approximately Rs 1,487 crore) to accelerate plans for the development of electric motorcycles and cars. Agarwal had said that the additional capital was found for the project ‘Mission Electric: No petrol two-wheelers in India after 2025’. Ola Electric concludes that petrol-powered two-wheelers will disappear from Indian roads within a few years. Ola Electric’s first S scooters ‘S One’ and ‘S One Pro’ were launched last Independence Day. Ola’s e – scooters are currently available for test drives in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.