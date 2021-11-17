‘Polarisation stunt’: BJP slams Maharashtra Govt for roping in Salman Khan for vaccination awareness drive

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam accused on Wednesday that the plan of Maharashtra government to rope in actor Salman Khan to raise awareness on Covid-19 is a ‘polarisation stunt’ to attract a specific community.

‘Is the MVA and Congress bringing Salman Khan for polarising people as there are elections in several states? Although people across the country took part in the massive Covid-19 vaccination drive and most of them have been vaccinated and cooperated well, so is it a polarisation stunt by MVA and its partner Congress to polarise people and attract a specific community’, the BJP leader said. Kadam clarified that the party particularly does not have a problem with Salman Khan, but alleged that the way in which the actor is being brought, raised questions.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had announced that the state government is in talks with religious leaders and celebrities like Salman Khan to raise awareness on Covid-19 vaccination. Pointing out concerns over ‘religious apprehensions among Muslims’ on vaccination, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today expressed hope that celebrities like Salman Khan will help raise awareness among Muslims to get vaccinated.