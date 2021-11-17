Russia smashes satellite into 1,500 pieces; America raises concern

The United States opposes a Russian test of a missile launched from space to destroy a space satellite. NASA has said that even the International Space Station has to take safety precautions due to the experiment, which has led to an increase in space debris. The Russian satellite missile test has caused 1500 pieces of trackable orbital debris.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Russia’s missile test took place on November 15. The U.S. State Department described the Russian experiment as ‘dangerous and irresponsible.’ The experiment created about 1,500 objects in space that could be identified and traced. Thousands of small objects as a result of this experiment will no longer orbit the earth as waste. Ned Price also shares concerns that this could pose a security threat to future space travel and the International Space Station.

Russia used a missile to destroy the Soviet-era Cosmos 1408 satellite launched in 1982. It is a satellite that ceased operations decades ago. The United States has said Russia has acted in a way that threatens the security of space programs of all nations. NASA says Russia’s satellite test missile test has forced the International Space Station to make emergency security preparations.

Russia’s missile test has forced the International Space Station’s spacecraft to wake up, NASA said in a statement. NASA says that every 90 minutes the International Space Station will have to go close to the space debris that followed the experiment.

Former Florida Senator and current NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has said that Russia’s actions that threaten the lives of Russian astronauts on the International Space Station are unthinkable. Seradata, a private space sharing company, was the first to release information about the Russian experiment. Seradata tweeted the news as early as Monday morning. Within an hour of the first tweet, they said it was an ASAT (anti-satellite) missile test. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has also issued a press release condemning the Russian experiment.