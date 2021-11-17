Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset; spotted on Geekbench

Samsung’s most awaited tablet, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has been spotted on Geekbench. The tablet is expected to be the most expensive of the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 are all anticipated to be part of the new series. Basquiat 3, Basquiat 2, and Basquiat 1 are said to be the codenames for the three tablets. The upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 line of tablets is expected to include 120Hz refresh rate displays.

According to the rumours, the premium variant will be powered by the ‘Taro’ chipset, which will most likely be marketed as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC (System on a chip). It was previously rumoured to be known as the Snapdragon 898 processor. Qualcomm is expected to release it by the end of the year.

Apart from the processor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s Geekbench listing also suggests that the tablet will include 8GB of RAM. It is expected to be launched with Android 12 pre-installed. The premium tablet earned a single-core score of 1,215 points and a multi-core score of 3,159 points on Geekbench.

According to previous rumours, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi model will cost KRW 1,469,000. (roughly Rs. 95,500). The LTE version might cost KRW 1,569,000 (approximately Rs. 1.02 lakhs), while the 5G version could cost KRW 1,669,000 (about Rs. 1.02 lakhs) (roughly Rs. 1.08 lakhs).

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is rumoured to include a 14.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s possible that it’ll be available in two storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 512GB. The tab will feature a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor on the rear side. Coming to the front, it is expected to include an 8-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The tablet will be powered by a large 12,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.