Spider-Man: No way Home trailer is here; More surprises in the offing? Get the details :

Sony Pictures today released the trailer for the much-awaited Spider-Man No Way Home movie. There are no indications that Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return as Spider-Man as fans have been waiting for in the trailer. Although there is no reunion of Spider Heroes, we are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Spiderman villains Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Strange reveals that his spell to protect Peter Parker’s identity has gone wrong and that ‘visitors’ are coming from other universes. Sinister Six Spiderman villains like Doc Oak, Electro, Sandman and Green Goblin are appearing in the trailer.

Watch Spider-Man: No way Home trailer Here

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man film since Tom Holland stepped into the role of Peter Parker. In addition to Holland as Parker, Molina (from Spider-Man 2) as Doc Oak, Jamie Foxx as Electro (from Amazing Spider-Man 2), Cumberbatch Doctor as Strange, and Zendaya as MJ (Parker’s girlfriend).

While the Sinister Six villains are sure to return, fans are still hoping that Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return in the role of Spiderman, although there are no other hints in the trailer. Spider-Man: No Way to hit home theatres on December 17th. Available in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.