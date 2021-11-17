Spot booking for Sabarimala darshan starts on Thursday

Pathanamthitta: Spot booking facility for devotees who have not pre-booked darshan at Sabarimala on the virtual queue website will commence on November 18, Thursday. The online facility on website will be still available for the pilgrims.

According to the information conveyed by the State government to Kerala High Court, facilities have been arranged in 10 mid-way shelters for spot booking. Aadhar card, Voter ID and Passport can be used for availing the facility. The state government has informed that the platform for online booking will also be updated such that passports too can be used for booking.

Earlier, High Court had directed that the state government and Devasom Board should reach a consensus on arranging spot booking for devotees. Devaswom Bench of the HC also asked the authorities to publish the details of the locations on media, where spot bookings are available. The Bench gave the directions while considering multiple petitions demanding that the virtual queue system should be brought under Devasom Board.