State government allows schools to resume classes with 100% capacity from December 1

Chandigarh: The Haryana government announced that schools will resume physical classes with 100% capacity from December 1. The decision was taken as the daily number of cases declined in the state.

The schools for classes for classes 6-12 started in July and classes 4 and 5 were reopened from 1 September. It opened for students of standard 1 to 3 from 20 September.

Meanwhile, 15 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state. Thus, the overall infection tally has reached at 7,71,463. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,051.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh government also lifted all Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state.