WhatsApp to develop UWP App for Windows and macOS

WhatsApp is rumoured to be working on new apps for Windows and Mac users. The new apps offer a better user experience (UI) than the previous WhatsApp desktop versions. For certain iOS beta testers, WhatsApp has begun rolling out the option to pause and resume voice message recordings. For Last Seen, Profile Photo, and About updates, people using the latest version of WhatsApp for iPhone have started seeing the ‘My Contacts Except…’ privacy setting. Beta testers on Android were able to acquire the setting on their phones from last week.

According to WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, Italian blog Aggiornamenti Lumia discovered the latest WhatsApp app for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. It’s a Universal Windows Platform (UWP)-based programme that looks to have been built from the ground up, with a completely different appearance and feel from WhatsApp for Windows.

The UWP version of WhatsApp, which debuted on Windows 11, is rumoured to offer acrylic effects. It also contains a new drawing function that allows users to write or scribble on the app’s white panel, which can then be shared with WhatsApp contacts. The new app will send notifications, even when it is closed and not active on the desktop. Furthermore, the app is supposed to launch in a fraction of a second, which is faster than the current app.