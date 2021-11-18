4G speeds up: Jio ahead in downloads, VI in uploading

There have been allegations that the network speed of telecom service providers has plummeted as most people shifted their studies and jobs online without going out due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But Troy’s report shows that the speed of most networks has increased sharply in recent months. According to Troy, Jio is the fastest in 4G downloads and Vodafone Idea is number one in uploading.

Reliance Jio’s average 4G download speed in October was 21.9 megabytes per second (Mbps). Vodafone Idea also topped the upload speed with 7.6 Mbps. Jio’s 4G network speed was 20.9 Mbps in September. Jio’s rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have speeds of 8.7 Mbps and 6.3 Mbps respectively.

Downloading allows customers to quickly access content from the Internet. At the same time uploading allows them to quickly send pictures or videos to their contacts or share with them.

According to a Troy report, 4G uploads by three telecom private operators in October also progressed fast. Vodafone Idea maintained an average upload speed of 7.6 Mbps in October. It is followed by Reliance Jio with 6.4 Mbps upload speed and Bharti Airtel with 5.2 Mbps.

BSNL, a public sector telecom service provider, offers 4G services only in selected areas. However, the BSNL 4G network was not immediately included in the TRAI report. The average speed is calculated on a live basis based on data collected across India with the help of Troy’s MySpeed application.

Jio is the fastest growing network in Kerala. The download speed of Jio in Kerala is 17.3 Mbps. Airtel has 5.7 Mbps and Vodafone Idea has 7.6 Mbps. Odisha has the fastest network in the country. Jio’s download speed in Odisha is 35 Mbps.