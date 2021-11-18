Amazon refuses Visa credit cards to shop in the UK; Reason here:

Amazon declared that they will not accept Visa credit cards for shopping in the UK. The company has announced that it will no longer be able to use Visa cards to purchase items from Amazon from next January. The company stated that the cost of the Visa card payment process is high and it will affect their business. Amazon has emailed users about this. The Visa card can be used on Amazon until January 19th. At the same time, cards like MasterCard and American Express are not banned.

Visa came out in response to Amazon’s decision. A Visa UK spokesman reacted strongly, pointing out that Amazon had allowed Visa cards to be used in the UK for the entire holiday season. Visa said it was disappointed with Amazon’s threatening decision, which is actually reducing users’ chances. Visa officials said they have a long-term relationship with Amazon and will work to resolve the issue in a way that does not make it difficult for Visa card users.