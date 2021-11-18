Audi E Tron GT wins ‘Most Beautiful Car’ title

Audi’s Etron GT has been recognized for its vision as well as its technology. The car has won the 2021 ‘Most Beautiful Car in the World’ award at the announcement of the Goldenness Lengrad (or Golden Steering Wheel) Award in Germany. The ETron GT’s sleek aerodynamic design, expressive grille, sturdy LED headlight unit and turbine-like alloy design makes it an attractive addition.

The Audi ‘E Tron GT’ won the title of ‘Most Beautiful Car in the World’, beating its 69 rivals on the back of this line of sights proclaimed as ‘Sporty’. The award winners were determined by a poll of readers of the German automobile magazine AutoBuild and their European editions and the Build Am Sontag newspaper. 70 models competed for various awards in 12 categories; Of these, only the ‘beautiful car’ title was determined by the votes of the readers.

In addition to the ‘beautiful car’, the Audi E Tron GT also won the ‘German Car of the Year 2022’ award at the Golden Steering Wheel Awards. It’s been almost a year since Audi’s first eV, the E-Tron GT, announced that it will only be launching electric models from 2026. Audi’s E Tron GT has been on sale in India since last September; The car has a showroom price of Rs 1.79 crore.