Audi recalls 240,000 vehicles over disabled passenger airbags

New York: Volkswagen Group is recalling more than 240,000 Audi vehicles in the US and Canada. The luxury cars are recalled due to an electric cable problem that can cause a computer to disable the passenger airbag. The recall covers 2020 Audi A4, RS5, A5, S4 and S5 models.

The automobile company said that a cable in the passenger occupant detection system can be faulty and it can cause the software to misdiagnose a malfunction and disable the passenger air bag, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. Dealers will replace the cable and the heating mat or the entire seat cover. Owners will be notified by letter starting January 7.

Earlier in 2019, the company had recalled its vehicles to fix the same problem. Vehicles repaired in the 2019 recall will have to be fixed again.