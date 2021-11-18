BGMI Lite to hit soon in India

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) may see the release of a ‘Lite’ version of the game that is optimised for low-end devices. In the official BGMI Discord channel, a poll was recently launched asking whether people desired a ‘Lite’ version of the famous battle royale game. It’s worth noting that developer Krafton has yet to divulge any information on a possible BGMI Lite release. Since the game’s introduction in July, fans have been clamouring for a less resource-intensive version.

On November 16, the official BGMI Discord channel started a poll asking users why they desired a ‘BGMI Lite’ version, which was first spotted by MySmartPrice. One reason is the difficulty to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a low-end mobile, while the second reason is for gamers who seek higher frame rates and performance on the Lite edition. The third choice is for customers who wish to transfer their inventory of purchased things from PUBG Mobile to PUBG Mobile Lite, and the final option is ‘I prefer the maps and skins in (the) Lite edition.’

While Krafton has yet to announce any intentions for a BGMI Lite edition, popular gamers in the community have speculated that the game may be launched in the future.

Recently released PUBG: New State requires 4GB of RAM and Android 6 (Marshmallow) or higher to run, is the most resource-intensive game from Krafton. Then there’s BGMI, which requires 2GB of RAM and Android 5.1.1 or higher as a minimum. Based on the minimum requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite, a BGMI Lite version might likely run-on Android smartphones with at least 786MB of RAM. Players should be cautious of any unofficial URLs that promise to offer the game until an official BGMI Lite version is released since they could contain malware or other malicious data.