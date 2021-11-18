Commodity market: gold, silver prices decline

Mumbai: The price of precious metals slipped down in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures is trading lower by Rs 71 or 0.14% at Rs 49221 per 10 gram. Silver December futures were ruling at Rs 66342 per kg, down Rs 283 or 0.42%.

Price of 4 carat and 22 carat spot gold decreased by Rs 400 per 10 grams. 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 49,150 per 10 gram and 22 carat gold cost Rs 45,020 per 10 gram.

In the international market, price of spot gold surged by 0.1% to $ 1,869.45 per ounce. US gold futures gained 0.1% to $ 1,871.50.