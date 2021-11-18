Delhi Govt permits entry of light electric commercial vehicles in ‘no entry’ area

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday gave permission to light electric commercial vehicles L5-N and N-1categories to enter the “no entry” area in the national capital.

‘We will allow two categories of electric vehicles L5-10 and N-1, which are called ‘Chhota Hathi’ which are light commercial vehicles. When the Delhi government’s Electric Vehicle Policy was implemented, there were only 46 light commercial vehicles in Delhi and now the number has been increased to 1,054′, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Asked about hiring private buses, the minister said, a public notice has been issued to hire 1000 private buses. He further said that this fleet will be a mix of AC and non-AC buses, adding that they will soon be plying on the roads of Delhi. While answering on delay in the arrival of DTC buses, the minister accused Bharatiya Janata Party saying that 1000 low floor buses that were supposed to come were stopped by the BJP otherwise it would have come in the month of June itself. The minister added that there was a delay due to COVID-19 but its prototype has arrived, and electric buses will come soon.