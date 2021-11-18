Delhi Police arrests liquor-supplier turned ‘Baba’

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a proclaimed offender, who allegedly sold liquor and later turned into a godman (baba). The accused identified as Ajit (46) was apprehended from Dabar Enclave in Jaffarpur Kalan, at 9 pm on Wednesday.

According to an official statement by the Delhi police, specific input about the whereabouts of the accused were received on Wednesday and a trap was set up. ‘As per directions of senior officers, efforts were made to trace proclaimed offenders and a team of Jaffarpur Kalan police station was put into task’, police said. They informed that the accused was declared a proclaimed offender on September 18 this year in a Delhi Excise Act case registered as Jaffarpur Kalan police station. ‘He had skipped his court hearings and was declared a proclaimed offender’, the police officials said.

According to the police statement, the accused has shifted from Haryana’s Sonipat to the capital city and started working as a bus conductor. Later he got married but his wife left him due to his drinking habit. After this, he turned into a priest, and kept roaming and staying in different temples of Delhi-NCR.