World’s highest-paid actor Dwayne Johnson remembers his debut as Rock in the WWE Survivors series. Through Instagram, he shares his memory as Rock in the ring. Dwayne Johnson began his career as a professional wrestler for WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) by the name Rock. Many times in the past, Rock featured as the star icon of WWE. It’s been 25 years now since The Rock made his WWE debut and went on to become a brand name around the world.

Rock was recognised as the most popular, most electrifying superstar WWE ever had. He had an unrivalled career in sports entertainment. He propelled the company to new heights and built an impressive profile in the process. The Rock is a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a five-time Tag Team Champion, the 2000 Royal Rumble winner, and WWE’s sixth Triple Crown champion.

He conquered almost every height in WWE, then he decided to pursue another passion, acting. His first role was in ‘The Mummy Returns’ in 2001, which led to his first starring role in ‘The Scorpion King,’ a spinoff film. After that, it was out to the races, with The Rock devoting his time to acting full-time. He’s risen to become one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, with a successful film career.

Johnson’s latest movie Red Notice was released on Netflix, November 12. Johnson will appear as Black Adam in his next movie. It will be his first appearance as a superhero on film. Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell, Noah Centineo, and Aldis Hodge will play crucial roles in Black Adam, which is set to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.